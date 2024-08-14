Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Upgraded by Cibc World Mkts to Strong-Buy

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Quarterhill Price Performance

QTRHF stock remained flat at $1.18 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,017. Quarterhill has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.89 million during the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system business in Canada and internationally. The company offers riteSuite, which offers mobility solutions, such as all-electronic tolling, dynamic pricing, agency interoperability, hosted mobility solutions, and machine learning; back-office solutions, which offers account management, customer service, violation processing, and technical services operations; roadside solutions, which offers onsite and remote maintenance and field operations services, including tolling facility support, lane equipment control, and cash management services; and international road dynamics products and services, which offers automated truck weigh stations, toll road systems and equipment, red light and speed enforcement systems, and traffic management and safety systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.