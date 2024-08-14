QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $156,230.71

QUASA (QUA) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $156,230.71 and approximately $1,973.73 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011696 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 64.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001053 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,094.93 or 0.99954331 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00007992 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007761 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00012181 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00187948 USD and is down -3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,313.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

