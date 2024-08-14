QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Posts Earnings Results

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06), RTT News reports. QuickLogic had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

QuickLogic Stock Performance

Shares of QuickLogic stock traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $8.32. 654,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.97 million, a PE ratio of 132.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

Insider Activity at QuickLogic

In other QuickLogic news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,623.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QUIK shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of QuickLogic from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of QuickLogic from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Report on QUIK

QuickLogic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.