QV Investors Inc. Buys 50 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

QV Investors Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD traded up $5.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $355.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,618,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,755. The company has a market capitalization of $352.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $348.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.14.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.00.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

