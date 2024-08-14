Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Short Interest Down 23.0% in July

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the July 15th total of 7,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kellie Teal-Guess sold 61,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $130,767.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 909,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,820.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 149,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $352,227.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,159.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kellie Teal-Guess sold 61,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $130,767.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 909,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,820.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 1,140.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Price Performance

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.18.

(Get Free Report)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.