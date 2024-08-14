RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RAPT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $86.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,492,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,386,000 after purchasing an additional 436,629 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $7,256,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $12,533,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

