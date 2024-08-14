Ravencoin (RVN) Achieves Market Cap of $228.72 Million

Ravencoin (RVN) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 14th. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $228.72 million and $6.20 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 14,167,928,133 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a blockchain project that enables simple issuance and management of tradable assets on a blockchain. It was launched in 2018 without an ICO, pre-mine, or masternodes, and is notable for its use of the X16R and KAWPOW algorithms to prevent ASIC domination of the network. The project was announced by Bruce Fenton on Twitter and has a growing community with a development roadmap of seven phases. Ravencoin is designed to be energy-efficient and aims to provide a decentralized alternative to traditional financial instruments.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

