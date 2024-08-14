Raymond James Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Linamar in a research report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $10.23 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.96. The consensus estimate for Linamar’s current full-year earnings is $10.71 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Linamar’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LNR. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Linamar from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$92.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Linamar from C$95.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$84.80.

Linamar Stock Performance

TSE LNR opened at C$62.47 on Monday. Linamar has a 12-month low of C$56.78 and a 12-month high of C$73.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$66.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$67.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32.

Linamar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

