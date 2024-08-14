ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 74.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 138.7% higher against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and $40.10 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00010021 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00110341 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00010847 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000169 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

