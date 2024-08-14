Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stock Position Increased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,087 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,237 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,775,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,026 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,379,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,707,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,163,000 after purchasing an additional 103,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,661,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,952,000 after purchasing an additional 606,647 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE RF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,822,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,093,568. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.65. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $22.88.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 54.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.51.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Regions Financial

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.