Request Price Up 10.6% This Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0937 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $93.65 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011844 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 63.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,123.18 or 1.00002263 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007978 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007767 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012205 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,592,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,611,195 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,592,073.8906219 with 768,696,342.5944647 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09471682 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $1,250,290.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

