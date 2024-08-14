Request (REQ) Price Up 8.7% Over Last Week

Request (REQ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. Request has a total market cap of $94.89 million and $1.28 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.0949 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010686 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,279.40 or 1.00119273 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 71.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00007984 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007506 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011908 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,592,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,611,195 tokens. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,592,073.8906219 with 768,696,342.5944647 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09392143 USD and is up 2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $1,624,917.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.