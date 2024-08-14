Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BGSF, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:BGSF)

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BGSF in a report issued on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BGSF’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for BGSF’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get BGSF alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

BGSF Price Performance

Shares of BGSF opened at $7.87 on Monday. BGSF has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $86.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.61.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.15). BGSF had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $68.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. purchased 4,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $31,038.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,640.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John R. Barnett purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,655. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C. David Allen, Jr. bought 4,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $31,038.93. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,640.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,338 shares of company stock valued at $111,762. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BGSF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BGSF during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in BGSF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 40,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in BGSF during the first quarter worth approximately $520,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BGSF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in BGSF by 500.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 360,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 300,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

BGSF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.