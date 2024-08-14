Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITOS)

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for iTeos Therapeutics in a report issued on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.66. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for iTeos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.57) per share.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of ITOS opened at $15.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. The company has a market cap of $556.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.40. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 4,648.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 268.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

