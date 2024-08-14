Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MODG)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin anticipates that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Topgolf Callaway Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Topgolf Callaway Brands’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MODG. Bank of America lowered shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.77.

Shares of NYSE:MODG opened at $11.73 on Monday. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average is $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.77.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 166,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 124,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 5.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

