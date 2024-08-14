Research Analysts Set Expectations for Target Hospitality Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) – Northland Capmk increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Target Hospitality in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Target Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Target Hospitality Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of TH opened at $10.10 on Monday. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $16.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 41.41%. The firm had revenue of $100.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TH. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 664.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 4,201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 13,194 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

