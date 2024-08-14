Reviewing Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) and Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and Empire State Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 2 10 0 2.83 Empire State Realty Trust 1 1 1 0 2.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $30.54, indicating a potential upside of 2.49%. Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $9.33, indicating a potential downside of 9.65%. Given Essential Properties Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Essential Properties Realty Trust is more favorable than Empire State Realty Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Properties Realty Trust 48.12% 6.28% 3.96% Empire State Realty Trust 5.89% 2.57% 1.06%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and Empire State Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and Empire State Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Properties Realty Trust $402.16 million 12.99 $190.71 million $1.23 24.23 Empire State Realty Trust $755.13 million 2.26 $53.24 million $0.30 34.43

Essential Properties Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Empire State Realty Trust. Essential Properties Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Empire State Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Empire State Realty Trust has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Essential Properties Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Empire State Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays out 94.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Empire State Realty Trust pays out 46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.0% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust beats Empire State Realty Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2021, it had a portfolio of 1, 451 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years. As of September 30, 2023, ESRT's portfolio is comprised of approximately 8.6 million rentable square feet of office space, 0.7 million rentable square feet of retail space and 727 residential units across three multifamily properties.

