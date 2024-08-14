Reviewing SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH) and Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH – Get Free Report) and Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

SRIVARU has a beta of -0.98, meaning that its stock price is 198% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.7% of SRIVARU shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of SRIVARU shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Stellantis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SRIVARU 0 0 0 0 N/A Stellantis 1 5 5 2 2.62

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SRIVARU and Stellantis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Stellantis has a consensus target price of $27.34, indicating a potential upside of 75.11%. Given Stellantis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stellantis is more favorable than SRIVARU.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SRIVARU and Stellantis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SRIVARU $42,538.00 78.71 -$11.43 million N/A N/A Stellantis $176.19 billion 0.28 $20.13 billion $5.08 3.06

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than SRIVARU.

Profitability

This table compares SRIVARU and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SRIVARU N/A N/A N/A Stellantis N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Stellantis beats SRIVARU on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SRIVARU

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mobiv Acquisition Corp is based in Newark, Delaware.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, DS, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Ram, Opel, Lancia, Vauxhall, Peugeot, and Comau brand names through distributors and dealers. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

