RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:RMI)

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of RMI opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.92. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $16.80.
About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
