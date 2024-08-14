Riverview Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,864 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 0.8% during the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

Get Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $6.31 on Wednesday, hitting $201.52. The stock had a trading volume of 65,433,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,417,172. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $278.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.12 and its 200-day moving average is $190.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.