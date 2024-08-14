Riverview Trust Co Sells 9,272 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Riverview Trust Co lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,272 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.9% of Riverview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,757,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 64,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 181,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,746,532.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,608 shares of company stock worth $21,567,504. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $3.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.03. The stock had a trading volume of 22,415,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,494,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.46 and a 52 week high of $193.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

