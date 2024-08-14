Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup raised Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ HOOD traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.06. 6,981,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,291,368. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.07 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.58. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $24.88.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,066,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,657,621.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 45,545 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $961,454.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,066,241 shares in the company, valued at $22,657,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,231,246 shares of company stock worth $25,375,917 in the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.