Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,457,000 after buying an additional 1,101,325 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,382,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,462,000 after purchasing an additional 381,841 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,642,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 35,470 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 502,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 109,278 shares during the period. 4.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RKT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.31.

RKT stock opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 13.18. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.38 and a beta of 2.43.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

