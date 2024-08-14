Roth Capital Comments on Aspen Aerogels, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) – Roth Capital lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aspen Aerogels in a research report issued on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now expects that the construction company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Aspen Aerogels’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.
Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.99 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 144.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Aspen Aerogels
Aspen Aerogels Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of ASPN stock opened at $23.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Insider Transactions at Aspen Aerogels
In related news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $7,513,042.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,480.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth about $12,015,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 562.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 770,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 654,350 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,154,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after buying an additional 404,042 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 12.2% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,088,000 after buying an additional 357,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth $8,340,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.
About Aspen Aerogels
Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aspen Aerogels
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.