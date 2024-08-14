Roth Capital Comments on Aspen Aerogels, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) – Roth Capital lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aspen Aerogels in a research report issued on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now expects that the construction company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Aspen Aerogels’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.99 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 144.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley raised Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $23.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $7,513,042.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,480.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth about $12,015,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 562.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 770,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 654,350 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,154,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after buying an additional 404,042 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 12.2% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,088,000 after buying an additional 357,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth $8,340,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

