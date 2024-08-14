Roth Capital Comments on Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Grocery Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

GO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $19.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.79. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $34.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.09.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 37,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 2.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

In other news, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $29,876.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,623.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.