Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Trading 10% Higher

Shares of Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) were up 10% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 1,470,867 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 520,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Royal Helium Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$24.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.39.

Royal Helium (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.82 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Royal Helium

In other news, Senior Officer David Thomas Young sold 1,095,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total transaction of C$71,188.52. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

