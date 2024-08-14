RTX (NYSE:RTX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RTX. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.47.

RTX opened at $116.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. RTX has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $118.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RTX will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

