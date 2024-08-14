Rublix (RBLX) Market Capitalization Reaches $39,655.16

Rublix (RBLX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Rublix token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rublix has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. Rublix has a total market cap of $39,655.16 and $138.50 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rublix Token Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 tokens. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @rublixdev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rublix is rublix.io. The Reddit community for Rublix is https://reddit.com/r/rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rublix is blog.rublix.io.

Rublix Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rublix (RBLX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rublix has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,745,871.35607361 in circulation. The last known price of Rublix is 0.00194166 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rublix.io/.”

