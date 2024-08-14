Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ) Short Interest Down 23.1% in July

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RWAYZ opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.22.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Company Profile

runway growth capital lends capital—as well as relationships, experience and passion—to help fast-growing, dynamic companies achieve their fullest potential.

