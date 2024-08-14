SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 155.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SABS. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday.

Get SAB Biotherapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SABS

SAB Biotherapeutics Price Performance

SABS opened at $2.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.34. SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,531.26% and a negative return on equity of 109.90%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABS. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $6,310,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $6,310,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,259,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.