Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT) Trading Up 2.8%

Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.78 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.25 ($0.12). 72,797 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 67,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.11).
Sabien Technology Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £2.15 million, a PE ratio of -308.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.05.
About Sabien Technology Group
Sabien Technology Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy reduction and cloud-connected carbon management technologies serving the commercial heating sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers M2G intelligent boiler load control solution and cloud-connected carbon management service optimize boilers' energy use.
