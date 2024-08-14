Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT) Trading Up 2.8%

Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.78 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.25 ($0.12). 72,797 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 67,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.11).

Sabien Technology Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.15 million, a PE ratio of -308.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.05.

About Sabien Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Sabien Technology Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy reduction and cloud-connected carbon management technologies serving the commercial heating sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers M2G intelligent boiler load control solution and cloud-connected carbon management service optimize boilers' energy use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sabien Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabien Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.