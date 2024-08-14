Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($2.36), Zacks reports.

Sable Offshore Stock Up 3.2 %

SOC stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.06. 44,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Sable Offshore has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sable Offshore

In related news, CEO James C. Flores acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.74 per share, with a total value of $1,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,067,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James C. Flores acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.74 per share, with a total value of $1,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,067,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Phillip Pipkin sold 82,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $1,205,609.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,016.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Sable Offshore Company Profile

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

