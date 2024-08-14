Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,290,000 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the July 15th total of 12,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Sangamo Therapeutics Trading Down 11.4 %

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The company has a market cap of $203.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SGMO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, July 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 31,003 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 201,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,960 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,600 shares during the period. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.