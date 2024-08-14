Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Savara Stock Up 2.9 %

SVRA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.26. 7,150,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,780. Savara has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $588.69 million, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SVRA shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Savara from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Savara from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Savara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

