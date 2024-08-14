Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Savara Stock Performance

NASDAQ SVRA traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $4.26. 7,150,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 14.90 and a current ratio of 14.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61. Savara has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Savara from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Savara from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

