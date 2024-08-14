Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 278,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 131,453 shares.The stock last traded at $24.93 and had previously closed at $24.88.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $807.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

