Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stake Increased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 204.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $52.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,316. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.89.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

