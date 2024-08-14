Scotiabank Boosts Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) Price Target to C$20.00

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark cut their price objective on Softchoice from C$26.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Softchoice from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Softchoice from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital raised Softchoice from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Softchoice has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.00.

Softchoice Price Performance

Softchoice Company Profile

Shares of TSE:SFTC traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.82. 114,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,024. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.67. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of -0.16. Softchoice has a 52 week low of C$14.40 and a 52 week high of C$22.46.

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions, and IT procurement services; network and security support solutions.

