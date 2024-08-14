Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 16,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 234,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,326,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 74,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.0% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 60,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $29.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $201.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.43%.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

