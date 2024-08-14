Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Duolingo, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Duolingo in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now expects that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Duolingo’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DUOL. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Duolingo from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Duolingo from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $191.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 197.46 and a beta of 0.72. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $121.89 and a 12-month high of $251.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total transaction of $290,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,503,485.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total value of $290,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,503,485.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.49, for a total value of $1,664,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,198 shares of company stock valued at $8,092,373. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,374,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Duolingo by 2,767.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after purchasing an additional 45,157 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth $3,087,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

