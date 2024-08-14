SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.38, Zacks reports.

SeaStar Medical Stock Down 13.3 %

NASDAQ:ICU traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 149,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,402. The company has a market cap of $16.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -1.07. SeaStar Medical has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $42.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average is $13.52.

SeaStar Medical Company Profile

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

