SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.38, Zacks reports.
SeaStar Medical Stock Down 13.3 %
NASDAQ:ICU traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 149,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,402. The company has a market cap of $16.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -1.07. SeaStar Medical has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $42.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average is $13.52.
SeaStar Medical Company Profile
