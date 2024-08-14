SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Up 4.2%

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.26. 332,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 841,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

SelectQuote Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a current ratio of 6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SelectQuote

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 882.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SelectQuote Company Profile

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

Read More

