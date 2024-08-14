Serinus Energy’s (SENX) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Serinus Energy (LON:SENXGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Serinus Energy Price Performance

LON:SENX opened at GBX 2.25 ($0.03) on Monday. Serinus Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 3.60 ($0.05). The firm has a market cap of £2.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75 and a beta of -0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

Insider Activity at Serinus Energy

In other news, insider Jeffrey Auld sold 29,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £896.13 ($1,144.19). Insiders own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

About Serinus Energy

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 gross acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

