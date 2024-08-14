Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Trading Up 26.6%

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) shares rose 26.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $13.13. Approximately 23,146,697 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 12,487,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

Separately, Aegis raised shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.16.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Serve Robotics stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.15% of Serve Robotics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

