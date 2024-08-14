Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $116.41, but opened at $108.81. Sezzle shares last traded at $109.68, with a volume of 9,865 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 29,924 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total value of $3,639,057.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,716 shares in the company, valued at $32,800,162.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 29,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total transaction of $3,639,057.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 269,716 shares in the company, valued at $32,800,162.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Justin Krause sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $160,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,226.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,864,683. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Sezzle in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Sezzle in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock.

Sezzle Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.40. The firm has a market cap of $708.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sezzle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sezzle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sezzle during the second quarter worth approximately $611,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Sezzle in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sezzle in the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Further Reading

