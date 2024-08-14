Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,200 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Qurate Retail Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEP traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.70. The company had a trading volume of 25,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,818. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.97. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $53.15.

Qurate Retail Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

