Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,000 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,828,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,535 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,205,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,012 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $84,165,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,673,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,559,000 after purchasing an additional 672,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.65. The stock had a trading volume of 13,581,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,337,541. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.33 and a beta of 1.83. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $4,012,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,066,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,657,621.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $4,012,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,231,246 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,917. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

