Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,875 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF comprises 2.4% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $8,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,893. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.61. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

