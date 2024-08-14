Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Has $10.42 Million Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,170 shares during the quarter. Aramark accounts for about 2.8% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Aramark worth $10,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARMK. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth $75,477,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,309,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Aramark by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,983,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,358 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,443,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,435,000 after buying an additional 931,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 5.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 17,822,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,602,000 after acquiring an additional 923,683 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark Price Performance

Shares of ARMK stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,930,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,150. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.18. Aramark has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.59.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 15.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aramark from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Aramark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

