Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Free Report) by 506.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,550 shares during the quarter. FTAI Aviation makes up about 0.9% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAIM stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,503. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.64. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $26.35.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.5938 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

